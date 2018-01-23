An early morning shooting at a high school in southwest Kentucky has claimed one life and left several others wounded, according to reports.
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says at least one person died in the shooting at Marshall County High School.
It is not known how many people were wounded or how critical they are.
Reports say the shooter is in custody.
Officials say the school is on lockdown.
The FBI says it’s working with state and local law enforcement in responding to the shooting.
Benton, Kentucky is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.
