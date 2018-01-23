Rafael Nadal is out of the Australian Open after retiring in the fifth set of his quarterfinal match with Marin Cilic with an upper right leg injury.
Cilic had won the first two games of the final set when Nadal, who had taken a medical timeout in the fourth set to have his right leg and thigh massaged, called it quits after shaking the hand of the umpire.
Cilic beat Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 2-0 retired.
Cilic will play Kyle Edmund in the semifinals. The 49th-ranked British player beat Grigor Dimitrov in four sets earlier Tuesday.
