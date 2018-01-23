CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
LONDON (AP) – With barely four months until FIFA votes on the 2026 World Cup host, Morocco got round to launching its bid on Tuesday.

gettyimages 666922298 North America Touts Risk Averse World Cup Bid Amid Trump Issues

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 10: Sunil Gulati, (center) president of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF), Canadian CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani (left) and Mexican Football Federation President Decio De Maria hold up a signed unified bid for the 2026 soccer world cup on April 10, 2017 in New York City. Canada, the United States and Mexico launched their bid to co-host the 2026 World Cup at a news conference atop the Freedom Tower in lower Manhattan. The leaders of the three country’s soccer federations are seeking to host the first World Cup with an expanded 48-nation field. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

There’s now a campaign logo and social presence but still few details of how the North African nation will stage the first World Cup after the leap from 32 to 48 teams.

Far more active is the rival joint bid from the United States, Canada, and Mexico, which was staging a simultaneous event in London on the latest leg of a nine-month-old campaign.

During the near-silence from Moroccan soccer officials, their North American counterparts have been dogged throughout by questions about the impact of inflammatory remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump on FIFA voters in June.

While wanting to promote a North American World Cup offering financial “certainty” and being “risk averse,” the bid leadership on Tuesday was pressed on recent comments denigrating African nations during a White House meeting on immigration.

“We can’t control the politics,” U.S. Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati said alongside Canadian and Mexican colleagues overlooking the River Thames. “It will change over time. And we have got all the assurances we need from all three governments to support the bid in all areas that are important to FIFA.”

Gulati said 70,000 pages of contracts are currently being signed.

As well as requiring tax exemptions on FIFA activities in the host nations, the governing body will also demand by March assurances of visa-free access to the tournament. That could run into conflict with Trump’s hard-line immigration stance, including a ban on travel to the U.S. by residents of six majority-Muslim countries, which is being challenged in the courts.

“We have had complete support from the White House on our bid and the government guarantees we need,” Gulati said. “Any participants in the World Cup will have access to the country.”

As for visiting fans, Gulati stressed that “subject to security checks they will be allowed to participate.”

The U.S. is partnering with Mexico on soccer just as Trump also presses ahead with construction of a border wall between the neighbors.

“In terms of the famous wall, I think football is stronger than that,” Mexican soccer federation president Decio De Maria said. “We are working together to have this event. It’s not the wall that’s going to be part of this bid. It’s football.”

The United States is the majority partner in the 2026 bid, with 60 games including everything from the quarterfinals onward. Canada and Mexico have 10 fixtures each.

“Might it change? Sure, it is possible,” Gulati said when asked if the junior partners might gain more matches.

FIFA has scrapped the tainted system where a small group of officials decided the host and expanded the vote to the entire membership of 211 soccer nations.

While many countries have little chance of qualifying, they still have a stake in ensuring the World Cup is profitable, Gulati pointed out.

“FIFA’s finances are heavily dependent on one event — the men’s World Cup,” said Gulati, who is also a member of the FIFA Council. “So there is a direct line between funding for programs around the world and what happens at the World Cup and the revenue generated.”

With 48 finalists to accommodate, the 2026 World Cup is loaded with unprecedented risks for FIFA, just when it needs to be certain of turning a big profit after losing sponsors over corruption scandals.

“We think part of our case is the certainty we can provide for a first-ever expanded World Cup,” Gulati said. “Being risk adverse both to members and to FIFA is part of our story. It’s also one of unity.”

gettyimages 909128388 North America Touts Risk Averse World Cup Bid Amid Trump Issues

Fouzi Lekjaa (L), President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), Moulay Hafid Elalamy (C), chairman of the Moroccan Committee bidding for the 2026 World Cup, and Moroccan Youth and Sport Minister Rachid Talbi Alami (2nd-R) give a press conference in Casablanca on January 23, 2018, presenting their country’s pitch to host the 2026 competition. / AFP PHOTO / FADEL SENNA (Photo credit should read FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images)

Morocco, whose previous failed World Cup campaigns have been implicated in bribery investigations, is touting the upside of the ambiguity surrounding its latest bid.

“We may surprise many people with our strong infrastructure and commercial offering,” Moroccan federation president Fouzi Lekjaa said in a statement, “and we will highlight our wonderful welcome, host cities and stunning locations. It promises to be a truly special bid.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

