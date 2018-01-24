ROWLETT (CBSDFW) – Three men are heading to prison after being convicted of breaking into a home and shooting at the homeowners.
Back in August, Rowlett police received a home invasion robbery call from a residence in the 7200 block of Mercury’s Road.
The female caller reported that two men had broken into her home and began firing. A male homeowner returned gunfire and the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.
Upon their arrival, detectives determined that the suspects were injured in the gunfight.
Officials say the investigation led to the arrest of 31-year-old Joshua Hixon, 22-year-old Ty Gray, and 32-year-old Brandon Roach.
All three suspects admitted to their roles in the crime and were charged with burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a felony.
Hixon was sentenced to 18 years in prison, while Gray got 15 years. Roach received a seven-year sentence for his participation in the crime.