CBS 11(credit: Childress Police Dept. Facebook) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 […]
TXA 21(credit: Childress Police Dept. Facebook) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in […]
MeTV TXA 21.2(credit: Childress Police Dept. Facebook) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know […]
KRLD(credit: Childress Police Dept. Facebook) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | […]
105.3 The Fan(credit: Childress Police Dept. Facebook) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports […]
Filed Under:Browns Offensive Coordinator, Cleveland Browns, Hue Jackson, Pittsburgh Steelers, Todd Haley

CLEVELAND (AP) — Todd Haley has been hired as Browns coach Hue Jackson’s offensive coordinator.

gettyimages 900087718 Browns Hire Todd Haley As Offensive Coordinator

PITTSBURGH, PA – DECEMBER 31: Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley talks to Eli Rogers #17 during warmups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on December 31, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The 50-year-old Haley spent six seasons guiding Pittsburgh’s high-powered offense but was fired following the Steelers’ loss to Jacksonville in the playoffs. Jackson has handled play-calling duties while going 1-31 in his first two seasons with Cleveland.

The Browns made Haley’s hiring official on Wednesday.

Haley, who previously coached the Kansas City Chiefs, called his new job a “great opportunity” and said he’s excited by the challenge of trying to turn around the 0-16 Browns.

In Pittsburgh, Haley oversaw the Steelers’ talented offense featuring Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell. He won’t have as much to work with in Cleveland, but the Browns are expected to take a quarterback with No. 1 overall draft pick.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch