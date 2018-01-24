NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a recall of 3,420 pounds of beef meatball products due to possible Listeria contamination.
The ready-to-eat bags of “Member’s Mark Casa Di Bertacchi Italian-Style Meatballs” were produced on Dec. 17, 2017.
They have a “Best if Used By 17 DEC 2018” label and a lot code of 15507351 on the packaging.
Eating food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.
Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.
People who bought the meatballs should either throw them away of return them to the store.
Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Customer Care at Rich Products Corporation at 1-800-356-7094.
Click here for the retail distribution list.