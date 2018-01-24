CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police have arrested a Richardson man for shooting a co-worker to death outside that man’s home in Carrollton.

Tonniel Marquis Brown is charged with murder for the death of 56-year-old Jose Ruiz, who was shot to death when he left his apartment.

screen shot 2018 01 24 at 3 09 57 pm Man Arrested For Murder Of Co Worker In Carrollton

Tonniel Marquis Brown

It happened shortly before 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 3420 Country Square Drive.

screen shot 2018 01 23 at 4 16 30 pm Man Arrested For Murder Of Co Worker In Carrollton

Carrollton apartment shooting (Carrollton PD)

Investigators believe the motive was a workplace dispute between the two men the day before the shooting.

Brown is currently held in the Carrollton City Jail on $100,000 bond.

