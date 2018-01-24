CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police have arrested a Richardson man for shooting a co-worker to death outside that man’s home in Carrollton.
Tonniel Marquis Brown is charged with murder for the death of 56-year-old Jose Ruiz, who was shot to death when he left his apartment.
It happened shortly before 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 3420 Country Square Drive.
Investigators believe the motive was a workplace dispute between the two men the day before the shooting.
Brown is currently held in the Carrollton City Jail on $100,000 bond.