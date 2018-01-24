CBS 11James Smith (credit: Rowlett Police Department) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS […]
TXA 21James Smith (credit: Rowlett Police Department) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is […]
MeTV TXA 21.2James Smith (credit: Rowlett Police Department) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to […]
KRLDJames Smith (credit: Rowlett Police Department) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter […]
105.3 The FanJames Smith (credit: Rowlett Police Department) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere […]
Filed Under:Crime, Dallas, gun, Local TV News, mother, robbery, Terror

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – “This can’t be happening.”

Four words used by a Dallas woman who survived after a masked man sneaked into her car, then forced her at gunpoint to withdraw cash from a couple ATMs.

It happened at the Walgreens on Mockingbird Road at Matilda Street just after midnight on Friday.

The victim, Alyse Van Scoy, had borrowed her husband’s car, and accustomed to her vehicle’s auto lock feature, ran inside without securing the doors.

“My car automatically locks when I get out. I didn’t even think about that. I didn’t even think about looking in the back. Lesson learned,” she said. 

While inside, a man wearing dark clothing and a mask got in the car and hid in the backseat. When she pulled out of the parking lot, he grabbed her, put a gun to her head and forced her to drive to two different ATMs to pull out cash.

“So I turned around and it was a mask, I was like, ‘this can’t be happening, this can’t be happening, this can’t be happening.’ I make this trip all the time. I’ve been here 10 years. I’ve made this trip thousands of times,” Van Scoy described. 

She said he even threatened to shoot her in the leg if she “tried anything”.

After they went to a second ATM at the Bank of Texas on Greenville Avenue and Milton, the man told Van Scoy to drive back toward the Walgreens, down a few residential streets until she arrived near Vanderbilt and Greenville Avenue where he got out. 

Van Scoy called police when — shaken — she arrived home. She says Walgreens has security footage of the man staking out cars in the parking lot for about 30 minutes before he found the victim.

Police are investigating but have no suspects at this time.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch