DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – “This can’t be happening.”

Four words used by a Dallas woman who survived after a masked man sneaked into her car, then forced her at gunpoint to withdraw cash from a couple ATMs.

It happened at the Walgreens on Mockingbird Road at Matilda Street just after midnight on Friday.

The victim, Alyse Van Scoy, had borrowed her husband’s car, and accustomed to her vehicle’s auto lock feature, ran inside without securing the doors.

“My car automatically locks when I get out. I didn’t even think about that. I didn’t even think about looking in the back. Lesson learned,” she said.

While inside, a man wearing dark clothing and a mask got in the car and hid in the backseat. When she pulled out of the parking lot, he grabbed her, put a gun to her head and forced her to drive to two different ATMs to pull out cash.

“So I turned around and it was a mask, I was like, ‘this can’t be happening, this can’t be happening, this can’t be happening.’ I make this trip all the time. I’ve been here 10 years. I’ve made this trip thousands of times,” Van Scoy described.

She said he even threatened to shoot her in the leg if she “tried anything”.

After they went to a second ATM at the Bank of Texas on Greenville Avenue and Milton, the man told Van Scoy to drive back toward the Walgreens, down a few residential streets until she arrived near Vanderbilt and Greenville Avenue where he got out.

Van Scoy called police when — shaken — she arrived home. She says Walgreens has security footage of the man staking out cars in the parking lot for about 30 minutes before he found the victim.

Police are investigating but have no suspects at this time.