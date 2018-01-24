HOOD COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – All Tolar ISD and Lipan ISD schools will be closed Thursday and Friday to “help students and teachers recover from the flu and other illnesses,” according to the school district.
Tolar ISD Superintendent Travis Stilwell sent a letter to parents about the situation.
About 13 percent of the students at Tolar ISD were absent Wednesday.
The superintendent said custodial staff will deep clean all of the building.
High school basketball teams will continue to practice and play, he said.
Junior high practices and games are cancelled.