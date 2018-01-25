*High Yesterday: 64; Precip: 0.00”… YTD Precip: 0.77”; Deficit: 0.82”*
Today: Sunny, windy and mild. Elevated fire danger. Slow humidity increase. High: Mid 60s. Wind: South 10-20 G25 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy. Not as cold. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 45-50. Wind: South 10-20 mph.
Tomorrow: Cloudy, windy and mild. A few isolated showers. High: Low to mid 60s. Wind: South 10-20 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/isolated storms through early afternoon. High: Mid 60s.
Sunday: Sunny and seasonable. High: Low 60s.
Monday – Wed: Super weather! Sunny and comfortable. Highs: Mid 60s.
