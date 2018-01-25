Photo: TxDOT
GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died after he was struck trying to cross I-30 in Garland late last night.
It happened just before midnight in the westbound lanes of the freeway near Broadway Blvd.
Police tell us two men were trying to cross the freeway on foot.
The first one made it across, but the second was hit by a car.
He was taken to the hospital but later died. The driver involved stopped after the crash.
Police don’t think the driver will be charged.
The freeway was closed for a time so police could investigate.
The name of the victim was not available early Thursday.