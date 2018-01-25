CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:#MeToo, 60th Annual Grammy Awards, Grammy Awards, Hollywood, Movement, Movie Industry, music industry, Sexual misconduct, Time's Up

NEW YORK (AP) — The music industry hasn’t been rocked with as many public allegations of sexual misconduct as Hollywood, but insiders are still seeking to show solidarity with the #MeToo movement on its biggest night.

Key executives have called on artists and employees alike to wear a white rose on Sunday in support of Time’s Up as the Grammys celebrate its 60th anniversary with a ceremony in New York City. The Time’s Up organization was formed by key Hollywood celebrities and executives including Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and America Ferrera, and most stars wore black and a Time’s Up pin in support at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

Among those artists who have already confirmed they will wear the rose on Sunday include Dua Lipa and Halsey, who read an emotional poem detailing sexual abuse at a Women’s March rally a few days ago. More names are expected to be released Thursday.

“We have not had the tsunami that politics and Hollywood has had, but we are still women,” Meg Harkins, senior vice president of marketing at Roc Nation and one of the people behind the Time’s Up push at the Recording Academy ceremony, told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

“I would want to see men and women wearing white roses and I would like men and women to be able to have meaningful Grammy award speeches when those speeches happen.”

After the Globes, Harkins was commiserating with fellow industry executive Karen Rait, head of rhythm promotions at Interscope/Geffen/A&M records, about what could be done at the Grammys.

“We all agreed it was really necessary,” Harkins said. “We’ve all felt the political and cultural change in the last couple of months.”

The women gathered others for a meeting on Monday and by Wednesday, sent out an initial email urging people to wear the white rose, and also noted that Rapsody, the only woman nominated for best rap album, would be doing so.

“We choose the white rose because historically it stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance,” read the email. “Please let us know if we can add your name to our list of supporters. The world is listening.”

In a matter of hours, there were hundreds of names who had confirmed, said Harkins. The push was buoyed by the support of the co-chairs at Atlantic Records, Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman. Greenwald sent the missive out to staff, a rep for the label confirmed.

“They have really encouraged not only their artists but also their employees to sign,” Harkins said.

The white rose was also chosen in part because it could be done quickly but also because of the color has been long used as part of the women’s suffragette movement; Hillary Clinton wore white when she accepted the Democratic nomination for president in 2018.

“It’s not just a visual cue to feel empowered; it’s about actually giving money toward women who need the help,” said Harkins.

Time’s Up is not only trying to raise awareness about sexual harassment but also money for a legal defense fund for people in all industries battling sexual misconduct. Over $15 million has already been raised.

Music mogul Russell Simmons is perhaps the biggest industry name that has been accused of sexual misconduct; former Epic label head L.A. Reid has also faced accusations. But compared to film, TV or even politics, the scandals have been relatively few in music, wondering many to ask when the reckoning will come to that industry.

“It’s a legitimate question. I don’t know the answer,” said Harkins. She added: “If and when it comes, we want to be super proactive. . We are being loud in our voices before a crisis, so we can avert a crisis.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

