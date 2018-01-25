GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – The third suspect involved in the murder of Manish Panday was arrested and is identified as Tristan Rashad Bowles, 31, of Dallas.
During the investigation detectives received information that a third person was involved in the robbery and murder of the store clerk.
Detectives learned that Bowles drove Darrell and Chavez to the convenience store located in the 4700 block of Broadway Blvd. It is believed he waited outside while the robbery was taking place and when the Nash cousins exited, drove to Baylor of Dallas so Darrell could be treated for his gunshot wound.
An arrest warrant was obtained and with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal North Texas Fugitive Task force, Garland Officers located and arrested Bowles in Dallas.
Bowles is charged with Capital Murder and is currently in the Garland Jail.
Darrell and Chavez Nash have bonds set at $500,000 each.