DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – “He is loyal,” she said sobbing. “Everyone needs to find a boyfriend as loyal as Dirk.”

Dianne Garcia is speaking of Dallas Mavericks’ star Dirk Nowitzki in a post-surgery rant, after a wisdom teeth extraction.

A combination of dental anesthesia and sports fanaticism took over Dianne Garcia on the drive back home.

She got all her four wisdom teeth out this Tuesday and while it still hurts, the reaction to the viral video is anything but.

The rant goes on, backing her favorite team and its players. Calling out John Wall for dissing her friend J.J Barea.

‘He’s not a midget,” she said sobbing on the video posted on her Twitter and Facebook accounts, eluding to the comment made by the Wizards player after a 98-75 loss on Monday.

The video somehow made it to the players and then, she got Facebook message from none other than Barea, inviting her to watch a game.

“My teammates would like to invite you to a game,” said Barea.

“I saw he tagged my name and I just dropped my phone,” said Dianne. “I watched it and ‘Oh my god. Oh my god, Oh my god.'”

She plans to take her jersey for an autograph. However, she is a bit concerned about her height though, if she gets to meet them. She is 5 feet 1 inch.

“I may need a step stool,” she said.

She is hoping to go to a game on Monday.