MELISSA (CBSDFW) – Another north Texas school district is shutting down because of the flu.
The Melissa ISD has cancelled classes Friday and Monday so buildings can be disinfected following a large number of flu cases.
The following activities will continue outside of school as planned: UIL Academics Competition for grades K-8 on Friday, Jan. 26. All extracurricular events from Friday, Jan. 26 through Monday, Jan. 29.
Officials with the district say parents of K-8 students participating in the UIL Academics Competition should drop their student off at school at the normal school start time, and pick them up at the normal school end time. UIL Academics students will be bused to and from the competition by Melissa Schools.
Several other north Texas school districts have taken similar steps in the past few weeks to stop the spread of the flu.
The Sunnyvale ISD cancelled classes for a couple of days in December and the Bonham ISD shut down temporarily earlier this month, and both the Tolar and Lipan school districts are closed today for cleaning.