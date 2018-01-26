DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Kessler Park area of Dallas early Friday morning that left one woman and several dogs dead. According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the fire broke out at around 4:00 a.m. at a home along North Oak Cliff Boulevard.
Crews reported flames coming out of the roof when they arrived at the scene.
A woman lived at the home with several dogs she was fostering.
Family members and fire officials said that the woman was missing, however, the Dallas County Medical Examiner was called to the location about two hours later, indicating that her body had been found inside of the burning home.
The fire has since been extinguished.
At least six dogs were also found dead inside of the home according to officials.
Firefighters explained that the roof of the home had collapsed, and that the debris inside is making it hard to search through the rubble for any possible victims.
Investigators say the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature at this time.