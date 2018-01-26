CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Chelsea Wade
Filed Under:Animals, Dallas, Dallas Fire Rescue, dogs, house fire, Kessler Park, North Oak Cliff Boulevard, Pets

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Kessler Park area of Dallas early Friday morning that left one woman and several dogs dead. According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the fire broke out at around 4:00 a.m. at a home along North Oak Cliff Boulevard.

Crews reported flames coming out of the roof when they arrived at the scene.

A woman lived at the home with several dogs she was fostering.

Family members and fire officials said that the woman was missing, however, the Dallas County Medical Examiner was called to the location about two hours later, indicating that her body had been found inside of the burning home.

The fire has since been extinguished.

At least six dogs were also found dead inside of the home according to officials.

Firefighters explained that the roof of the home had collapsed, and that the debris inside is making it hard to search through the rubble for any possible victims.

Investigators say the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature at this time.

