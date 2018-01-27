CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Dallas, Deep Ellum, Facebook, Local TV, Restaurant Review, Revolver Taco Lounge, Sexual Harassment, Taco Shop, Viral Review

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a restaurant review gone viral. A woman says she was sexually harassed inside a Deep Ellum taco shop by employees.

She took to Facebook to write the allegations in a review, but she never expected the reply she got from the restaurant.

The Colorado woman was visiting North Texas at the time. She says she was horrified at the treatment she claims she got inside Revolver Taco Lounge in Deep Ellum by waiters and the owner.

Ximena Meissgeier and her friend were eating dinner at the restaurant last Sunday when she claims she overheard rude remarks.

She says a group of three or four men were saying vulgar things, like cat calling them and making crude jokes, about her and her friend in Spanish. She also says she speaks Spanish.

“I don’t know how much Spanish she speaks. Our Spanish is very slang-like,” said owner Gino Rojas. “We have a couple of signs everywhere and on the main door, meaning it’s a big mouth.”

Meissgeier wrote about the experience on the taco shop’s Facebook page. But, instead of the apology she hoped for, the owner replied, “just don’t come back!”

The owner also replied, “Senorita, we remember you! And believe me, you have no idea what we were talking about! No one even look at you. We were looking at your friend’s hat and how beautiful her funky hat was!”

“I did not expect it. I was in my car, and I was just looking at it for hours,” said Meissgeier. “They were literally saying, ‘you are not even pretty enough for us to make jokes about you or look at you.'”

Rojas says he apologizes if there was a misunderstanding. He has since removed the post.

“There’s going to be people who are going to hate me and people who are really going to like my tacos. To me, it’s all about the food. If someone personally attacks me, I’m going to respond,” said Rojas.

Meissgeier says she appreciates the owner’s apology, and she hopes no other customers is treated the way she says she was.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch