FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – His wife died while trying to save the life of a stranger, and now, in an emotional meeting, he’s getting the chance to talk with that stranger for the first time since the tragic crash.

It’s been almost one year since Madeline McIntire, who was nine and a half months pregnant at the time, crashed near the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Frisco. She says she was struck in the fast lane and was begging for help.

Good Samaritan Julia Zaman saw the pregnant driver crash and tried to help.

Zaman called police, but as she stepped out of her car to help, she was struck and killed.

After months of seeing stories about the good Samaritan that had helped save her life, McIntire says she couldn’t keep quiet anymore. She had to let Nadeem Zaman know his wife died saving her and her unborn child.

This week, McIntire reached out to Nadeem, and, on Saturday, both families met for the first time.

Baby Walter, the child that Julia helped save, even came along to meet Nadeem.

“You always think when the person goes into the next life, how will they be remembered? And people talking about it is one thing, but here is flesh and blood,” said Nadeem. “There is evidence that Julia did something amazing.”

Nadeem says he hopes this incident doesn’t discourage anyone from stopping when they see a crash. He also says his wife stopped to help people several times before this tragedy.

McIntire says there were a few young men who tried to help Julia but neither family has ever found out who they were.