CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) — The Coast Guard is crediting proper life jacket use for helping save the lives of four people who were thrown from their boat when it capsized in the Gulf of Mexico near Port O’Conner.
A Coast Guard helicopter recovered three of the people Saturday and a fourth was recovered by a family member in another boat.
Coast Guard Cmdr. Keith Pierre says the 20-foot boat was equipped properly with life jackets and the people all were wearing the devices when the craft capsized Saturday about 17 miles south of Pass Cavello off Matagorda Island.
The three people taken by helicopter were treated by emergency medical crews at the Victoria Regional Airport. All four of the people pulled from the water are reported in good condition.
