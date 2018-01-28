(credit: Raquel Amparo/KTVT/KTXA)
GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A person reportedly entered an apartment through a window just before a fire took place inside the unit Sunday morning, Garland officials say.
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at Saturn Square Apartments at around 10:40 a.m in the 4200 block of Saturn Road.
The fire involved one building and eight units were evacuated. There were no injuries reported.
Authorities say Garland police were responding to an individual entering an apartment through a window at 10:28 a.m. Minutes later, a fire was reported inside that unit.
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.