CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:child abandonment, felony charge, Local TV, Missing Child, North Texas, Richardson, Sherin Mathews, Sherin's Law, Sini Mathews, Wesley Mathews

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some North Texas parents are drafting a new law in Sherin Mathews’ name. The 3-year-old was found dead last October with her adoptive parents facing charges in her death.

At Klyde Warren Park Sunday, Reena Bana and Shanna Poteet called for action, working to pass new legislation that would make it illegal to leave a child home alone between five and eight years old. The pair is contemplating the age range and talked with people for suggestions on that at the park.

Attorney Bilal Khaleeq is working with the pair.

“Currently, on the books, there is n0 minimum age that a child can be left alone. It’s left to the parents’ discretion,” said Khaleeq. “I’m a father. I know when my children were 5 and 8. I couldn’t leave them home alone at all.”

The proposed law would require parents to report a child missing within one hour and require any adult who sees a child being abused to report it.

“The parents are solely responsible for taking care of her, but there are other people too who could’ve helped her as well,” said Poteet about Sherin.

They followed the high-profile death of Sherin Mathews from when she was missing in October to her parents being charged in her death.

Poteet helped search for Sherin after she vanished, and both women were at Restland Cemetary the day a memorial was dedicated to the toddler.

Wesley and Sini Mathews are accused in the death of their adoptive child. Sherin’s body was found in a culvert near the Richardson family’s home in October.

Police say Wesley Mathews originally reported her missing. The father later told police he left the child outside as punishment for not drinking her milk.

Wesley Mathews has been charged with capital murder while Sini Mathews has been charged with child endangerment.

The group plans to keep pushing their mission forward. “It’s about holding people accountable,” said Bana.

They’re hoping tougher laws prevent another tragedy like Sherin’s.

Part of the proposed penalties include a third-degree felony for parents who fail to report a missing child.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch