Filed Under:beach accident, Critical Condition, florida, Florida beach, Irving man, Lee Goggin, Local TV, Sand, sand castle, sand tunnel, tunnel collapse

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Emergency crews had to be called in to rescue a North Texas man who became trapped when a sand tunnel collapsed on him on a Florida beach.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue Sgt. Lucas Smith tells the Florida Times-Union crews found Irving-resident Lee Goggin under almost three feet of sand in a dug-out hole next to the dunes on Sunday near Crescent Beach.

lee goggin North Texas Man Critical After Beach Sand Tunnel Collapses On Him

(credit: Lee Goggin/Facebook)

Officials said crews had to remove several feet of sand and that when they reached Goggin he was in cardiac arrest.

Goggin, a personal trainer at a gym in Dallas, is married and the father of three children. CBS 11 News learned his wife was recording video on her cell phone as he dug the hole. She reportedly saw the sand collapse and screamed for help.

Goggin, who was on vacation with his extended family, remains in critical condition at a Florida hospital.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

