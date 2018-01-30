CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
WATCH LIVE: Chopper 11 - Firefighters battling gas line fire on N. Collins Street in Arlington
Filed Under:Astronauts, Chris Melore, Local TV, penn state, recycling, space food, talkers

CBS Local — For kids who want to grow up to become astronauts, the question of what they’re going to eat on the long trip to another planet may have been answered. Scientists say they have created a way to turn an astronaut’s own poop back into food.

While it’s not the most appetizing thought in the world, researchers at Penn State University say their waste treatment process could solve many issues tied to preserving and growing food in space.

“Each component is quite robust and fast and breaks down waste quickly,” Professor Christopher House said in a university news release. “That’s why this might have potential for future space flight. It’s faster than growing tomatoes or potatoes.”

In the journal, Life Sciences in Space Research, the researchers say that their experiments produced a biomass that was 52 percent protein and 36 percent fats.

“It’s a little strange, but the concept would be a little bit like Marmite or Vegemite where you’re eating a smear of ‘microbial goo,'” Prof. House adds.

The Penn State team broke down liquid and solid waste using a microbial reactor that converts matter into an edible substance similar to animal feed. The reactor also doesn’t use oxygen in the conversion process, making the system even more valuable on long space flights.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station already recycle some of the water contained in their urine, however, all solid waste is still ejected into space where it burns up in the atmosphere.

“If astronauts are going to make journeys that span several years, we’ll need to find a way to reuse and recycle everything they bring with them,” Mark A. Blenner, Ph.D., told Phys.org.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch