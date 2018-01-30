(credit: CBSDFW.COM)
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A crew drilling at a construction site in Arlington hit a gas line, causing an explosion and subsequent fire.
The accident happened in the 800 block of North Collins Street, just across from AT&T Stadium where the Dallas Cowboys play.
The person driving the heavy equipment smelled the gas and ran away from the truck. Soon after there was an explosion and fire. There have been no reports of injuries.
Right now natural gas crews are digging in a location a few hundred feet from the cut gas line to find a cutoff valve.
Collins Street is closed from Division Street to Randol Mill.
* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.