CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:border checkpoint, Fort Hood, guilty plea, Human Smuggling, immigrants, Local TV, Soldiers, Victoriano Zamora-Jasso

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Mexican man living in the U.S. illegally has pleaded guilty to helping other immigrants be smuggled by American soldiers through a border checkpoint in Texas.

Victoriano Zamora-Jasso, 51, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to transport and harbor immigrants and illegal re-entry after deportation, according to federal prosecutors.

The 2014 case involved four active-duty soldiers at Fort Hood, the sprawling Army post in Central Texas. The soldiers were paid at least $1,200 per smuggled immigrant, Angela Dodge, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, said Tuesday.

The individual soldiers, making trips between March and September 2014, showed Army identification and hid immigrants under military gear while going through the Sarita checkpoint. Some immigrants were eventually detected and investigators then linked the human smuggling cases to the Fort Hood personnel.

The soldiers were convicted of immigrant smuggling-related counts and sentenced in 2015 and 2016.

Brandon Troy Robbins, 23, of San Antonio, was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison. Eric Alexander Rodriguez, 24, of Odem, was sentenced to a year in prison. Christopher David Wix, 23, of Abilene, was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Yashira Perez-Morales, 27, from Watertown, New York, was sentenced to five years of probation, according to prosecutors.

Zamora-Jasso was deported in 2013, then lived in Houston after slipping back into Texas. He was indicted in 2016. He remains in custody and faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced.

Another civilian, Arnold Gracia, 47, from Harlingen, was also convicted of smuggling related counts and was sentenced to six years in prison in the case. Gracia recruited the soldiers, according to prosecutors, and Zamora-Jasso provided the immigrants.

A message left Tuesday with Fort Hood public affairs, on the military status of the four soldiers, wasn’t immediately returned.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch