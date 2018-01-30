CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:las vegas, Las Vegas Summer League, NBA, Summer League

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The NBA’s Summer League is getting bigger.

gettyimages 815434448 Vegas Summer League Grows, Now All 30 NBA Clubs Will Play

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 15: Dennis Smith Jr. #1 of the Dallas Mavericks brings the ball up the court against the Boston Celtics during the 2017 Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dallas won 91-74. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The league announced Tuesday that all 30 teams will play in Las Vegas this summer for the first time. The NBA is also adding an extra day to the schedule for the event, which this year will run from July 6-17 at UNLV.

All teams will play at least five games, and some will play as many as eight depending on how far they advance in the playoff portion of summer league.

There were 24 NBA teams represented in Las Vegas last summer. Teams that did not participate there were New York, Detroit, Indiana, Charlotte, Orlando and Oklahoma City.

Orlando’s summer league has ceased operations. Utah’s will continue and precedes the full NBA event, and all teams that play in Salt Lake City will then head to Las Vegas.

