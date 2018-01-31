FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – Fort Worth police are looking for the man they are calling a serial ‘beer run” suspect.
Police say since January 11th, the man has gone to the same gas station three times — and each time he runs out carrying cases of beer.
The second time it happened an employee recognized the man’s car and stood in front of the gas station entrance.
Police say the suspect pushed past the employee with beer cases in his hands and knocked the woman into the door, injuring her slightly.
Police say each time the man hops into an early 2000s model black four-door Honda Accord with a low profile spoiler.
If you have any information about this suspect you can call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4378.