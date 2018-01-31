CBS 11personal cell phone 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The […]
TXA 21personal cell phone 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays […]
MeTV TXA 21.2personal cell phone KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV […]
KRLDpersonal cell phone OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio […]
105.3 The Fanpersonal cell phone Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station […]
Filed Under:contest, Judges, Local TV, maple syrup, Pancakes, Sugar, Syrup, Vermont, Waffles
(credit: Thinkstock)(credit: Thinkstock)

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) — In the country’s top maple producing state, Vermonters take their maple syrup seriously, and so do the judges at the annual maple contest.

Tasting teaspoon after teaspoon of maple syrup samples, after first critiquing the entries for density, clarity and color, a panel of judges at the annual Vermont Farm Show picked the top in each class of syrup and the overall best in show.

Someone’s got to do it, right?

“It is a lot of fun,” judge Mark Isselhardt, maple specialist with the University of Vermont Extension, said Monday evening during the judging. “It’s interesting but it can be a little bit much when you have, you know, 100 samples or more to taste.”

Vermont is the country’s leading producer of maple syrup, producing nearly 2 million gallons last year. That’s the second-highest amount on record for Vermont. The state set a record for the value of the crop in 2016, with production totaling nearly $60 million, the USDA said.

Maple Syrup

(credit: Thinkstock)

Many maple syrup producers — called sugar makers in Vermont — have been doing it for years, while there have been a rush of newcomers in the last decade after syrup prices climbed to an average of $40 a gallon in 2008. The price has been gradually going down since. And the contest ribbons earn sugarers bragging rights over other producers.

“These ribbons that people earn and win for hard work, it goes on the sugar house wall of honor and you walk into some of these and you see years and years of various ribbons and trophies that their maple syrup and maple products have brought home, and they’re very proud,” said George Cook, a maple judge, and retired maple specialist with the University of Vermont Extension.

And judging is far more than a sugar buzz.

First, a judge tests the syrup density — its sugar content — using a refractometer to make sure it falls within a certain range. Then, the syrup is judged for its color based on what type of syrup it is: golden, amber, dark or very dark.

Finally, there’s the flavor.

Most of the syrups taste pretty good, but off flavors are picked up quickly by the discerning judges’ palates.

“I don’t like it,” said Amanda Voyer of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association after pouring a small sample of one syrup into a plastic spoon and placing it in her mouth Monday. Isselhardt agreed, and said it had a mineral taste.

One year, Voyer even detected garlic in an entry likely packed in a recycled jar that had been previously used for pickling. Other times, the flavor can be adulterated by too much defoaming agent used when boiling the sap, or sap that is boiled too long creating a scorched taste.

Typically one of two samples stick out as having superior flavor, Isselhardt said. “That happens from contest to contest pretty significantly,” he said.

This year’s best in show went to Howard Beaupre, Sr., of Milton, Vermont, for his amber syrup. He did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Doug Bragg, a past class winner and judge, has ribbons hanging around Bragg Farm Sugarhouse & Gift Shop in East Montpelier, Vermont.

“Putting an entry in with all of your peers, and there’s a lot of them, and being judged the best is certainly pretty encouraging to say the least,” he said.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch