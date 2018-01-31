DALLAS (CBS11 SPORTS) – It’s been years since four-time Olympic Gold Medalist Michael Johnson made his way to Skyline High School.
But he could not resist a chance to combine with Muscle Milk to make a $15,000 donation to the athletic program at his alma mater.
Johnson, who grew up in Oak Cliff, encouraged the students to make good choices in life and to dedicate themselves to being their best on and off the track.
“I love being an inspiration. It’s important for the young people to know it’s all about the decisions they make,” said Johnson.
The school’s principal, Janice Lombardi, says, “he is a true role model.”
Blake Grace and A’cquacia Nelson, two seniors on the track program, both agree Michael Johnson’s presence is inspiration that no goal is beyond their reach.