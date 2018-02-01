FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – An air ambulance was called to a North Texas construction site after a man got caught in a trenching machine.
The Frisco Fire Department arrived at the construction site of a new housing development just before 9:00 a.m. Once there firefighters realized they could not free the man — whose leg was tangled in the blades of the machine — first-responders immediately called for a surgeon to be flown to the scene.
An air ambulance brought doctors to the new subdivision construction area near Independence Parkway and Main Street, just north of Highway 121 — they arrived in less than 10 minutes. A surgeon amputated the leg of the man at the scene and he was freed from the machinery.
The victim was immediately taken to Medical City Plano by air ambulance. A CBS 11 News crew was told he is alive and recovering, but his exact condition isn’t known.