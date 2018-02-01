DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – After weeks of public meetings and debate, Thursday could be decision day regarding the fate of a Confederate statue in Denton. The large monument sits on the south side of the courthouse and features the phrase “Our Confederate Soldiers” etched in stone.
The statue was dedicated in 1918, and is both a federal and state landmark.
Some have said that the memorial to Confederate soldiers honors history. Others see it as a symbol of racism and segregation.
At this point, there are essentially two options left on the table. County commissioners could decide to move the monument, or simply leave it in place and add some more historical content. The 15 members of the Confederate Monument Advisory Committee will meet Thursday to discuss the matter.
There have already been several public meetings in the city to gather input from community members.
The meeting on Thursday is also open to the public, however, city officials will not be taking public comments this time.