CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police detectives have arrested 27-year-old Devon Nicholas Sewell suspected of stealing a car Saturday night with a sleeping child in the backseat.
When Sewell eventually noticed the child, he pulled over and left the boy, still strapped in his car seat, on a doorstep at 2730 Fyke Rd. in Farmers Branch, police said.
The resident who found him called 911 and the boy was not harmed.
Police said the incident happened shortly before 7:00 p.m. Saturday, January 27, when the child’s father left his vehicle running with the boy in the backseat while he went into a tobacco shop at 2145 N. Josey Ln. When the father returned, the car and boy were gone.
Carrollton Police said they immediately initiated a search involving all possible resources and agencies, including requesting an Amber Alert, but boy was recovered before that alert was issued.
Detectives developed Sewell as a suspect and arrested him on Monday.
The stolen car was found abandoned a block from his home.
Sewell is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and is in the Dallas County Jail. Police said more charges are possible.