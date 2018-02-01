CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police detectives have arrested 27-year-old Devon Nicholas Sewell suspected of stealing a car Saturday night with a sleeping child in the backseat.

screen shot 2018 02 01 at 2 56 40 pm Man Accused Of Stealing Car With Baby Inside Is Arrested

Devon Nicholas Sewell

When Sewell eventually noticed the child, he pulled over and left the boy, still strapped in his car seat, on a doorstep at 2730 Fyke Rd. in Farmers Branch, police said.

The resident who found him called 911 and the boy was not harmed.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 7:00 p.m. Saturday, January 27, when the child’s father left his vehicle running with the boy in the backseat while he went into a tobacco shop at 2145 N. Josey Ln. When the father returned, the car and boy were gone.

Carrollton Police said they immediately initiated a search involving all possible resources and agencies, including requesting an Amber Alert, but boy was recovered before that alert was issued.

Detectives developed Sewell as a suspect and arrested him on Monday.

The stolen car was found abandoned a block from his home.

Sewell is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and is in the Dallas County Jail. Police said more charges are possible.

