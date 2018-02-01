*High Yesterday: 77; Precip: 0.00”; YTD Precip: 0.85”; Deficit: 1.28”*
- Late morning cool front. No rain…unfortunately.
- Grass fire danger NW of Gainsville, Decatur and Weatherford.
- Near normal temperatures through the weekend.
- Slight rain chance Saturday….That’s it for a while.
- Another cool front Sunday, then again Tuesday.
- Normal High: 58; Normal Low: 37
Today: Sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 62(NW)-73(SE). Wind: NNW 10-20 G25mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low: 29-35. Wind chills in the 20s. Wind: NNE 15-25 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cool. High: Low to mid 50s. Wind: Shifting ESE 5 mph.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Slight chance of a shower. High: Upper 50s.
Sunday: Morning cold front. Decreasing clouds and seasonable. High: Mid to upper 50s.
Monday: Sunny. High: Near 60.
Tues: Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. High: Mid 60s.
Wed: Sunny…low humidity. Highs: 50s.
Comments
Dan BrounoffMore from Dan Brounoff