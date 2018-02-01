CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Abuse Allegations, Sexual misconduct, Texas, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Juvenile Justice Department, youth prison system

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas authorities say four current and former employees of the state’s troubled youth prison system have been arrested as part of an investigation into allegations of abuse and misconduct in juvenile lockups.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday the charges include excessive force, tampering with a government record and theft by a public servant.

Last year, at least four other Texas juvenile corrections officers were arrested on charges of sexual misconduct with youths in lockup.

The current investigation ordered by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is the second time in a decade that Texas’ juvenile detention system has been rocked by arrests and abuse allegations.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department was overhauled in 2007 after authorities believed 13 boys had been sexually abused.

Governor Abbott released a statement about the arrests on Twitter.

He said, “Misconduct on the part of employees entrusted with the responsibility of protecting our youth will not be tolerated.”

The suspects arrested are:

  • Derrick Goodman, 56, charged with official oppression. Goodman was arrested at the TJJD facility in Gainesville, where he was employed. He was booked into the Cooke County Jail.
  • Shannon Hoaglen, 41, charged with official oppression. Hoaglen was arrested at the TJJD facility in Gainesville, where he was employed. He was booked into the Cooke County Jail.
  • Derrick Day, 39, charged with official oppression. Day formerly worked at the TJJD facility in Gainesville. He was arrested in Gainesville and was booked into the Cooke County Jail.
  • Morsello Hooker, 31, charged with official oppression. Hooker formerly worked at the TJJD facility in Brownwood. He was arrested in Brownwood and was booked into the Brown County Jail.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

