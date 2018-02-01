AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas authorities say four current and former employees of the state’s troubled youth prison system have been arrested as part of an investigation into allegations of abuse and misconduct in juvenile lockups.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday the charges include excessive force, tampering with a government record and theft by a public servant.

Last year, at least four other Texas juvenile corrections officers were arrested on charges of sexual misconduct with youths in lockup.

The current investigation ordered by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is the second time in a decade that Texas’ juvenile detention system has been rocked by arrests and abuse allegations.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department was overhauled in 2007 after authorities believed 13 boys had been sexually abused.

Governor Abbott released a statement about the arrests on Twitter.

He said, “Misconduct on the part of employees entrusted with the responsibility of protecting our youth will not be tolerated.”

Statement on arrests made today at Texas Juvenile Justice Division in ongoing Texas Ranger investigation. pic.twitter.com/BG3F4ilpuT — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) February 1, 2018

The suspects arrested are:

Derrick Goodman, 56, charged with official oppression. Goodman was arrested at the TJJD facility in Gainesville, where he was employed. He was booked into the Cooke County Jail.

Shannon Hoaglen, 41, charged with official oppression. Hoaglen was arrested at the TJJD facility in Gainesville, where he was employed. He was booked into the Cooke County Jail.

Derrick Day, 39, charged with official oppression. Day formerly worked at the TJJD facility in Gainesville. He was arrested in Gainesville and was booked into the Cooke County Jail.

Morsello Hooker, 31, charged with official oppression. Hooker formerly worked at the TJJD facility in Brownwood. He was arrested in Brownwood and was booked into the Brown County Jail.

