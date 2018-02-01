CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Madison Sawyer
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman died early Thursday after falling from an overpass onto the LBJ Freeway and getting struck by vehicles below. The incident happened shortly after midnight in the westbound lanes of the highway, at the Skillman Street bridge.

According to police, the woman was walking on the sidewalk across the overpass when, for some reason, she stepped into the regular lanes of traffic. Drivers passed by and honked at the woman, but she was not hit by any vehicles on the Skillman Street bridge.

The woman hopped back onto the sidewalk, but stumbled backwards and fell off of the bridge.

Witnesses said that it clearly looked like an accident, and not a suicide.

37bdb1af6a7641659d1d8f42224eeb541 Woman Dies After Falling From Overpass Onto LBJ Freeway

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The woman landed in the westbound lanes of the LBJ Freeway below. She was then hit by an 18-wheeler and a second vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released. The driver of the big rig did not stop, but the other driver did. Police are trying to determine if the woman was homeless.

Police shut down the westbound lanes of the LBJ Freeway for more than five hours in order to conduct an investigation. Those lanes have since been opened back up to regular traffic.

