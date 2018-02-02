DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in downtown Dallas are investigating an early Friday morning shooting aboard a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. It happened at about 5:00 a.m. shortly before the Pearl Station, which authorities briefly shut down in order to investigate the case.

Officials with DART explained that this incident started with two men getting into an argument while riding the Orange Line train. That argument then escalated into a fist fight before one of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire. The victim was hit at least four times.

After waiting for the train to reach the station, the suspect ran away from the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. His name and condition are not known at this time. Meanwhile, police have taken one person into custody for questioning. That individual, who has also not been identified, has not been formally called a suspect in the shooting.

Rail service has since resumed through downtown Dallas, according to DART officials, but some slight delays are expected.

DART has been working on a plan to combat an uptick in violent crime. They are working to add security cameras throughout the rail system and add security officers to every train. The agency’s board of directors in December approved spending nearly $2 million on hiring 30 additional security guards.