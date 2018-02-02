CBS 11W.E.B. Du Bois (Dept. of Education/Twitter) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS […]
Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys, Emmitt Smith, Minneapolis, Philadelphia Eagles, Radio Row, Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS (105.3 The Fan) – Former Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith had a Drew Pearson-like encounter with Philadelphia Eagles fans on radio row in Minneapolis Friday afternoon.

The Hall of Fame running back was on the air with the GBAG Nation on 105.3 The Fan for a few minutes (approximately 6 minutes in) when Eagles fans positioned on the outer ropes suddenly began chanting “Dallas sucks” toward Smith.

Mid-interview, Smith stood up from the table and hollered back, “did you really say that?! How many rings ya’ll got?! That’s why you might not win the game this weekend! I was going to pick you (to win the Super Bowl) but ya’ll talk too damn much! Now, go get some class! And go get a shot of penicillin with all that green on!”

Thanks for making Cowboys fans feel a little bit better about the Super Bowl matchup, E.

Who did it better? Emmitt or Drew?

