ENNIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters in Ennis are fighting a fire at U.S. Polyco.
The company deals in asphalt, coatings and additives according to their website.
Multiple people have reported feeling and hearing a loud boom, possibly an explosion.
The Ennis Mayor Angie Juenemann said on Facebook an asphalt rail container blew its top causing the loud boom.
She also said the fire was contained. There are no environmental issues or injuries.
The company, Polyguard, tweeted the incident was not an explosion.