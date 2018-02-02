CBS 11(credit: AP Graphics) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The […]
ENNIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters in Ennis are fighting a fire at U.S. Polyco.

The company deals in asphalt, coatings and additives according to their website.

Multiple people have reported feeling and hearing a loud boom, possibly an explosion.

The Ennis Mayor Angie Juenemann said on Facebook an asphalt rail container blew its top causing the loud boom.

She also said the fire was contained. There are no environmental issues or injuries.

The company, Polyguard, tweeted the incident was not an explosion.

