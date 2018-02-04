CBS 11MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Justin Timberlake performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com […]
Filed Under:Amputation, construction accident, Francisco Palma, Frisco, Local TV, Plano Doctor, trenching machine
Francisco Palma is recovering in the ICU after he had his leg amputated to save his life in a construction accident.

Francisco Palma is recovering in the ICU after he had his leg amputated to save his life in a construction accident. (Family Photo)

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a life-saving surgery Thursday in the middle of an open field in Frisco after a construction worker became tangled in a digging machine. His family is sharing a bit of good news Sunday after he had to have his leg amputated.

Relatives say Francisco Palma was putting cables in the ground when he nearly lost his life. Rescuers worked to free him after his leg got wrapped in the blades of a trenching machine.

Francisco is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and recovering after a surgeon amputated his right leg in order to save his life.

A Plano hospital surgeon was flown in to operate. Francisco’s life was saved thanks to a new field amputation program at the Frisco Fire Department.

Relatives have been at his side ever since.

Francisco Palma (R)

Francisco Palma (R) (Family Photo)

“He woke up yesterday, and he got really scared because he doesn’t know what’s going on, and he can’t talk because he has a breathing tube in. So he’s not going to be able to talk for a while, but he has opened his eyes,” said relative Estela Martinez

