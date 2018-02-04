FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a life-saving surgery Thursday in the middle of an open field in Frisco after a construction worker became tangled in a digging machine. His family is sharing a bit of good news Sunday after he had to have his leg amputated.
Relatives say Francisco Palma was putting cables in the ground when he nearly lost his life. Rescuers worked to free him after his leg got wrapped in the blades of a trenching machine.
Francisco is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and recovering after a surgeon amputated his right leg in order to save his life.
A Plano hospital surgeon was flown in to operate. Francisco’s life was saved thanks to a new field amputation program at the Frisco Fire Department.
Relatives have been at his side ever since.
“He woke up yesterday, and he got really scared because he doesn’t know what’s going on, and he can’t talk because he has a breathing tube in. So he’s not going to be able to talk for a while, but he has opened his eyes,” said relative Estela Martinez