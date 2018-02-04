Dallas police say 12 squad cars were smashed with a sledgehammer early Sunday morning. (Dallas Police Association/Twitter)
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police say a suspect entered a police parking lot and smashed 12 squad cars with a sledgehammer Sunday morning.
According to police, the suspect entered the Central Patrol parking lot through the gate at the City Detention Center. The suspect smashed about 12 marked squad cars.
The suspect was arrested and transported to Lew Sterrett Jail. The suspect’s identity has not been released.
The Dallas Police Association commented on the situation, saying “these parking lots need to be secure!” in a tweet.