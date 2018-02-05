CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Robbie Owens
Filed Under:401k, Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Investments, Investors, Local TV, portfolio, Stock market

DALLAS (CBS11) – It was a record breaking day on Wall Street– for all the wrong reasons.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its biggest single day point decline in its history– at one point down 1,500 points. But, local wealth manager Christi Staib says the percentage of the drop matters more than the points, and corrections in the market are like “breathing in and out.” Her advice to clients? Keep calm and carry on.

screen shot 2018 02 05 at 6 56 52 pm Dows Record Drop: Who Should Worry But Probably Wont

stock market close on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018

“The market is down–doesn’t necessarily mean it’s time to panic or change your plan for the future,” says Staib, with Silver Sail Wealth Advisors. She says she hasn’t heard from concerned clients, because they have a plan and the plan is to invest for the long term. “Look at dollar cost averaging,” advices Staib, “If you’re putting something away every month, being able to live through these downs, allows you to buy in at a lower price.”

Some experts say those that should worry about the stock market probably don’t care because they’re not saving for retirement– and that’s a bigger concern. Multiple surveys report terrible savings rates for Americans. Online discount brokerage ETrade even poked fun at the issue in a Super Bowl ad– showing seniors still working in jobs like lifeguard, firefighter, delivery person and DJ, with a tag line saying some one-third of Americans have no retirement savings and “This Is Getting Old.” And so is America. Some 78 million baby boomers are in or headed into retirement with an average savings described as “woefully inadequate.”

“It’s tough,” says Steve Benton, a financial counselor with Dallas non-profit The Senior Source. “The average baby boomer has $104,000 saved for retirement–you have 15-25 more years to go–and that’s not going to last.”

Benton says those that are saving may be too heavily invested in stocks in search of decent returns.

“Everybody sees the stock market and they see that upwards tend of the graph and long term it’s straight as an arrow,” says Benton. “But, what it doesn’t show is the roller coaster on the way, and often seniors don’t have the ability to get it back.”

His advice: get out of debt, save more, and yes, work longer. And Staib agrees.

“Envision that future you love living into… so instead of buying that next very expensive cup of coffee, know you can put that into savings, knowing later in life, you’re gonna say I am so glad I didn’t buy those extra cups of coffee or whatever you indulge in that you can now have money when you’re older,” and then adding, “It adds up.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch