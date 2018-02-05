CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Man Arrested For Firing Shots At A Driver While Driving A Company Vehicle
Filed Under:Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, Jonas Root, Kemp Police, Local TV, Road Rage

KEMP, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas roofer is accused of opening fire on another driver in a suspected case of road rage.

Kemp Police said Jonas Root, 36, of Crowley, Texas was in a company vehicle Friday when he shot at another driver on Highway 175 in Kemp, which is southeast of Dallas.

screen shot 2018 02 05 at 8 40 45 pm Man Arrested For Firing Shots At A Driver While Driving A Company Vehicle

Jonas Root

Police said they found a cache of weapons including a loaded 380 caliber handgun (with 5 rounds remaining out of 6), brass knuckles, several knives, and even a loaded AR 15 magazine with no rifle.

They said there was an array of narcotics found in the vehicle including marijuana, several prescription pills not prescribed to the suspect, and clear baggy containing the remnants of a substance believed to be methamphetamines.

Police said they also found several IDs, credit cards and banking information belonging to two women.

Investigators are in the process of trying to find them.

Root was booked into the Kaufman County Jail for the following:

1) Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

2)Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

3)Possession of Controlled Substance PG4 >=28G <200G

4) Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 < 1G

5)Prohibited Weapons

6) Possession  of Marj <2oz.

 Total bonds have been set at $96,000. 

 

