Filed Under:Democrats, Donald Trump, President Donald Trump, President Trump, State Of The Union

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being “un-American” and maybe even treasonous for failing to applaud him during his State of the Union speech.

gettyimages 914615876 Trump: Democrats Un American Not To Applaud Him During SOTU

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at Sheffer Corporation in Blue Ash, Ohio on February 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump says during a speech in Blue Ash, Ohio, that the Democrats last week gave off “bad energy” as he delivered his first State of the Union, failing to clap even at positive economic news.

Trump is calling their reception “un-American” and asks: “Shall we call that treason? Why not?”

He adds that, “they certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much.”

It has become standard for members of the opposing party to give the president a chilly reception as he updates the nation on the State of the Union.

Trump says Democrats would rather see him do poorly than to see the country do well.

