WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – An official with the Weatherford Independent School District confirmed on Monday that one of their teachers died over the weekend of what is believed to have been complications from the flu. Heather Holland was a second-grade teacher at Ikard Elementary School.
Holland died on Sunday. The official cause of death has not been released.
On the school’s website, a note from Holland says, “We have been learning a lot. I am really enjoying my kiddos.”
“As you might expect, today is a difficult day at that campus,” Charlotte LaGrone of the Weatherford ISD stated Monday. “We are working our processes to care for students, parents and staff.” Counselors will be available at the school through the entire week to help people cope with the loss.
LaGrone added that custodians have been deep-cleaning the district’s schools since December in order to protect students and staff members from this particularly nasty flu season. Ikard Elementary School was last cleaned on Friday. The school district used Holland’s death as a chance to remind everyone about keeping healthy habits.
- Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
- Cough and sneeze into your inner elbow or upper sleeve.
- Keep your hands away from your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wash your hands often, with soap and water.
- Don’t share cups, water bottles or eating utensils.
