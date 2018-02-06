DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have arrested a 23-year-old in connection to the death of a man found inside his apartment Monday evening near the SMU campus.
Witnesses said Bobby Fongu Ngendung (who lives at the apartment) was acting “very worried and psychotic,” according to the arrest affidavit.
He kept pacing back and forth, telling witnesses repeatedly, “Bro, I f***** up, I f***** up, I put my hands on… I put my hands on…” without finishing his sentence. When pressed by witnesses about who he “put his hands on,” the affidavit states Ngendung said, “the closet” and referenced the color red. He then frantically turned off all the lights and acted as though he was asleep.
A witness told police Ngendung then quietly opened his bedroom door and and dragged something out of the room. Fearing that the victim, Michael Mitchel was hurt, witnesses calmed Ngendung down, took him to the hospital then returned home and 911 was called. They waited until Dallas Fire Rescue arrived, the affidavit states, until going inside and finding Mitchel’s body wrapped in a sheet.
The witness told police he last saw Mitchel alive with Ngendung inside the apartment earlier in the night.
Mitchel was nude and had ligature marks on his neck and a small amount of blood on the back of his head, according to the arrest affidavit. There was also blood on the mattress near Mitchel’s body and on the carpet.
Meantime at the hospital, Ngendung fought Dallas Police Officers and medical staff. A detective saw was appeared to be a blood stain on Ngendung’s white pants, the affidavit states.
Neither Mitchel or Ngendung are SMU students.
