CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
WINTER WEATHER: Cancellations/DelaysCurrent Info | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Arrest, Bobby Fongu Ngendung, Crime, Dallas, Death, Homicide, Michael Mitchel

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have arrested a 23-year-old in connection to the death of a man found inside his apartment Monday evening near the SMU campus.

Witnesses said Bobby Fongu Ngendung (who lives at the apartment) was acting “very worried and psychotic,” according to the arrest affidavit.

He kept pacing back and forth, telling witnesses repeatedly, “Bro, I f***** up, I f***** up, I put my hands on… I put my hands on…” without finishing his sentence. When pressed by witnesses about who he “put his hands on,” the affidavit states Ngendung said, “the closet” and referenced the color red. He then frantically turned off all the lights and acted as though he was asleep.

bobby ngendung Affidavit: Dallas Homicide Suspect To Roomate Bro, I F***** Up

Bobby Ngendung, 23 (photo credit: Dallas County Jail)

A witness told police Ngendung then quietly opened his bedroom door and and dragged something out of the room. Fearing that the victim, Michael Mitchel was hurt, witnesses calmed Ngendung down, took him to the hospital then returned home and 911 was called. They waited until Dallas Fire Rescue arrived, the affidavit states, until going inside and finding Mitchel’s body wrapped in a sheet.

The witness told police he last saw Mitchel alive with Ngendung inside the apartment earlier in the night.

Mitchel was nude and had ligature marks on his neck and a small amount of blood on the back of his head, according to the arrest affidavit. There was also blood on the mattress near Mitchel’s body and on the carpet.

Meantime at the hospital, Ngendung fought Dallas Police Officers and medical staff. A detective saw was appeared to be a blood stain on Ngendung’s white pants, the affidavit states.

Neither Mitchel or Ngendung are SMU students.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch