FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – One bold ATM robber smiled like he was on candid camera, or in this case a security camera.
Police in Fort Worth blasted a man’s photo all over social media after they say he tried to break into an ATM on Bryant Irvin Road last month.
Unlike typical photos released by police, in this one, the man is smiling right into the camera on the ATM.
Police describe the suspect as 5’9″ to 6′ tall, between 18 and 25-years-old, and weighs about 170 pounds. He has blonde hair and two distinctive tattoos on his upper arm.
Police are asking you to take a look at the photo, and if you know him, call them at 817-392-4714.
