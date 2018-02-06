(CBS11) – Do we have an artist in Maren Morris that may have crossed over from country to pop like Taylor Swift did a few years ago? Or have we just been blessed to have a multitalented artist from Arlington, Texas? Well, we don’t know the answer to question #1 yet… for question #2… most definitely!

On CHR (Contemporary Hit Radio) radio stations around the country, one of the best songs on their playlist now is “The Middle” released on January 23, 2018. It was produced by Russian-German record producer Zedd (born Anton Zaslavski in 1989), pop duo Grey, and The Monsters and the Strangerz. Songwriters included Jordan K. Johnson, Zedd, Kyle Trewartha, Stefan Johnson, Sarah Aarons, Michael Trewartha, and Marcus Lomax.

When you listen to the song, you may hear through your own perception various styles of music: pop, country, and maybe a bit of EDM (Electronica Dance Music). I am not a music critic but I do know what I like and what makes me feel good, and this song does that. As I understand it, the song will be used as a soundtrack for a new advertising campaign by Target this year.

Running 3:04, the lyrics go like this:

Take a seat

Right over there, sat on the stairs

Stay or leave

The cabinets are bare and I’m unaware

Of just how we got into this mess

Got so aggressive

I know we meant all good intentions

So pull me closer

Why don’t you pull me close

Why don’t you come on over

I can’t just let you go

Oh baby

Why don’t you just meet me in the middle

I’m losing my mind just a little

So why don’t you just meet me in the middle

In the middle

Baby

Why don’t you just meet me in the middle

I’m losing my mind just a little

So why don’t you just meet me in the middle

In the middle

In the DFW area, you can hear this song on iHeart Radio’s 106.1 KISS-FM (KHKS-FM Denton/Dallas/Fort Worth).

I believe “The Middle” has the potential to climb rapidly up the Billboard Hot 100 to be a top 10 song. So here is it: Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey with “The Middle.”