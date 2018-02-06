CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
WINTER WEATHER RETURNINGCurrent Info | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Chris Melore, dental students, Local TV, selfie, talkers, Yale

CBS Local — A group of dental students and a professor from the University of Connecticut took a selfie with two severed heads while in a training workshop at Yale University last year. The incident, which Yale officials call “disturbing” and “inexcusable,” has forced the school to look at its policies regarding taking photos in private, medical areas.

The selfie was taken in June at the Yale School of Medicine during a surgical workshop and shared in a private group chat. The Associated Press obtained the photo from a member of the private group. Dr. Flavio Uribe, head of orthodontics at UConn Health, was identified as the teacher in the photo. Uribe was a visiting associate professor at the Yale School of Medicine and was reportedly showing the students how to place screws in the cadaver heads at the time. Fellow Yale School of Medicine professor, Dr. Lawrence Rizzolo, called the incident “an egregious violation of Yale policy.”

“Somebody unfortunately took a photo,” Uribe said, according to CBS News. “It was so quick. I wasn’t sure of the surroundings or scenery at that point.” While Yale officials said there are signs clearly posted forbidding picture taking in the labs, the school is now making students agree in writing to the ethical standards of conduct.

“The faculty member who was involved in the training at which the photograph was taken has been informed of Yale’s expectations in this regard,” Yale spokesman Thomas Conroy said. A UConn Health spokesman declined to say whether anyone was disciplined.

[H/T CBS Connecticut]

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch