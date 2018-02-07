CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
(credit: Gerber Photo Search 2017)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — One-year-old Lucas Warren’s contagious smile won over executives at Gerber baby food who have made him their “spokesbaby” this year.

Lucas is Gerber’s first spokesbaby with Down syndrome in the company’s 91-year history.

gerber baby Next Gerber Baby Will Be A Boy With Down Syndrome

(credit: Gerber Photo Search 2017)

His photo was chosen out of more than 140,000 submissions. He will receive $50,000, and the Dalton, Georgia, boy’s image will be featured in the company’s social media posts.

Gerber CEO and President Bill Partyka said, “Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby.”

Lucas’ mom, Cortney Warren, says she hopes this will bring help increase the acceptance of special needs kids.

Courtney said she’s excited, but ultimately just wants her son to be recognized as the funny, outgoing, music-loving child he is.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments
  1. caitwinters says:
    February 7, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    What a total cutie!!!!

    Reply

