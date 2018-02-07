FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — One-year-old Lucas Warren’s contagious smile won over executives at Gerber baby food who have made him their “spokesbaby” this year.
Lucas is Gerber’s first spokesbaby with Down syndrome in the company’s 91-year history.
His photo was chosen out of more than 140,000 submissions. He will receive $50,000, and the Dalton, Georgia, boy’s image will be featured in the company’s social media posts.
Gerber CEO and President Bill Partyka said, “Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby.”
Lucas’ mom, Cortney Warren, says she hopes this will bring help increase the acceptance of special needs kids.
Courtney said she’s excited, but ultimately just wants her son to be recognized as the funny, outgoing, music-loving child he is.
