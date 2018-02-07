CBS 11The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seal is seen on the lectern following a press conference. (credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email […]
NEW YORK (AP) – Macy’s is launching a women’s clothing line aimed at Muslim shoppers.

The department store chain says it teamed up with a boutique called Verona Collection and plans to sell the collection of modest dresses, tops, cardigans and hijabs online. The clothing will launch on Macy’s website on February 15.

The brand was developed by Lisa Vogl, a graduate of Macy’s minority- and women-owned business development program, which aims to offer more fashion diversity.

While Macy’s is the first major U.S. department store to sell hijabs, it joins other brands offering products aimed at Muslims. Nike, for example, launched a high-performance hijab last year made for athletics. And Mattel announced plans for a doll modeled after Ibtihaj Muhammad, an American fencer who competed in the Olympics while wearing a hijab.

