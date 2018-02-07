CBS 11The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seal is seen on the lectern following a press conference. (credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email […]

TXA 21The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seal is seen on the lectern following a press conference. (credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter […]

MeTV TXA 21.2The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seal is seen on the lectern following a press conference. (credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can […]

KRLDThe Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seal is seen on the lectern following a press conference. (credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics […]

105.3 The FanThe Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seal is seen on the lectern following a press conference. (credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: […]